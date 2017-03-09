Bank donates $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity

Fairfield County Bank has donated $5,000 to Housatonic Habitat for Humanity, a program that helps low-income residents and senior citizen homeowners stay in their homes by offering repairs and modifications. The money will be used to fund the construction of new affordable homes and to repair or maintain the condition of current homes.

Housatonic Habitat for Humanity was founded in Ridgefield and now serves 16 towns across northern Fairfield County and southern Litchfield County.

“We are proud to support the Housatonic Habitat for Humanity. They do great work in our communities to ensure that home ownership is affordable to families in need,” said Dan Berta, president of Fairfield County Bank.