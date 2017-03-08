Brian Joseph Hackett, 59, Class of 1975

Brian Joseph Hackett, 59, of Baldwin, NY and formerly of Ridgefield, was called home on March 7, 2017 at New York Presbyterian Hospital, the result of a fast and furious battle with cancer. The only son of the late Joseph and Maureen (Durkin) Hackett, Brian was born in Oceanside, NY on March 18, 1957.

Before moving to Ridgefield, Brian attended St. Rose of Lima in Massapequa, NY. The move to Ridgefield began on Christopher Road, where Mamanasco Lake and Manresa Retreat House became his backyard. Brian’s love of the great outdoors soon made him a member of St. Mary’s Cub Scout Pack 76 and Boy Scout Troop 107.

In 1971, the Hackett Family moved to 54 Main Street. Over the next 27 years, memories were made that were shared by many. Brian always found a way to entertain his family and friends. Making new friends came easy to Brian. His positive, upbeat style was contagious.

After St. Mary’s School, Brian started high school at Fairfield Prep. He finished at Ridgefield High School, graduating with the Class of 1975. Brian also attended Regis College in Denver Colorado.

Brian worked in the hospitality business, including the Grand Hyatt in Manhattan.

On June 25, 1988, Brian married Grace (Dowling) Hackett. Brian was blessed with two sons, Brian and William, and his daughter Erica.

Always paying attention to details and precision, Brian became a craftsman in restoration. He always took great pride in the pieces he restored. At the top of his list was his 1955 Lyman, “Grace Ann”, the 1978 Datsun 280 Zee, the infamous Capt. Joe 1974 Cub Cadet and his Victorian home in Baldwin.

Brian was well respected in the automobile industry on Long Island. His last achievement in the workplace was his position with the New York City Family Court in Jamaica, NY.

Brian will be greatly missed by his wife Grace of 27 years, his sons Brian Joseph Hackett and William Martin Hackett, both of Baldwin and his daughter Erica Haraldsen, and her husband Kristopher of Massachusetts.

Brian is also survived by his two sisters: Dawn (Hackett) Miner and her husband Gregory and Trez (Hackett) and her husband Vic Cedrone.

Surviving grandchildren are Dylan and Shelby Haraldsen. Brian will also be remembered by his uncles Martin Durkin and Jack Durkin, father and mother- in- law William and Kate Dowling, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws and friends.

Brian was predeceased by his parents, Joe and Maureen and his sister Christine. He will be laid to rest alongside of them and his grandparents, Martin and Marie Durkin.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Fullerton Funeral Home in Baldwin, NY from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:45 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2017 at St. Christopher’s Roman Catholic Church in Baldwin, NY.

Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ridgefield, CT after the Mass in Long Island, approximately at 12:30 p.m.

Please remember Brian with a smile and a story, just the way he’d want it.