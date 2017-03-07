The Ridgefield Press

Patricia A. Kearney, 78

By The Ridgefield Press on March 7, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

Patricia A. Kearney, 78, of Ridgefield, passed away on March 6, 2017. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 10:15 AM at St. Mary Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield. Friends will be received on Friday, March 10, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Tiny Miracles: Ridgefielder helps families with premature babies
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress