Patricia A. Kearney, 78, of Ridgefield, passed away on March 6, 2017. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 10:15 AM at St. Mary Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield. Friends will be received on Friday, March 10, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.

No related posts.