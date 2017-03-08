RVNA Health & Wellness Fair is April 1

The RVNA’s 43rd annual Health & Wellness Fair is on Saturday, April 1, from 10 to 2 at East Ridge Middle School.

More than 100 exhibitors will share their health information, from dentists to physicians to integrative health specialists.

Free memory, vision and glaucoma, hearing, skin, and oral screenings will be available, as well as nerve scans, foot exams and bone density testing. There will be a chair massage and people can learn about the importance of therapy dogs.

The Ridgefield Fire Department will be offering CPR training, as well as information on health-related resources, safety awareness and emergency preparedness.

All tests, screenings, and services are free and no appointments are needed.

RVNA nursing staff will provide free cholesterol, anemia, and blood glucose screenings (results included).

Rehab by RVNA will provide balance assessments.

HomeCare by RVNA will have a table with information on how to recognize when a loved one needs help at home, how to choose a caregiver and how to keep loved ones safe.

Community service organizations such as the Connecticut chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield, BLAST Lyme Prevention, Women’s Center of Greater Danbury, American Parkinson Disease Association, Out of the Crate, ROAR, and senior living communities will also be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

RVNA’s dietitian and nutrition expert, Meg Whitbeck, will be available to talk about healthy family meals and weight management.

The Quality Living at Home program provides information and connections for seniors, including tips for aging in place, and information on medical alert systems.

Used medical equipment — walkers, canes, shower benches, or wheelchairs — may be donated to the NEAT Center at Oak Hill.

RVNA will also accept donations to its food pantry. Attendees may bring healthy non-perishable food items (low sodium, low fat, whole grain, or low in sugar) that will go to RVNA patients.