Ridgefield couple opens up North Salem market

Ridgefield resident Daniel Pereira and his husband Jeffery Albanesi have opened a new business — The Market at Union Hall — in North Salem.

“My vision was to create a convenient market in North Salem; and that would entail anything from coffee, pastries, to grab and go foods,” said Pereira.

Everything sold in the shop is organic, according to Pereira.

He will work at the store full-time and handle daily operations, while Albanesi will help out on weekends and keep his full-time job at a New York City-jewelry company.

The business opened the weekend of March 4.

“I wanted to just have a soft opening first,” Pereira told The Press.

They will be launching social media channels and a new website soon.