Marcia Klebanow, 89, Shir Shalom pianist

Marcia Klebanow, 89, of Danbury, died March 7. She was the wife of the late Aaron Klebanow.

Marcia was born in the Bronx, N.Y. in 1928, the daughter of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine, Mina and Ezra Levine.

Marcia served as the pianist and musical accompanist for several organizations, and had a longstanding relationship with the Jewish organizations of the area. She received the B’nai Brith Achievement Award in 1999; she had been a member of the Danbury Jewish Center and Congregation B’nai Israel in Danbury, where she has been an active congregant for nearly 50 years.

For over 15 years, Marcia has served as the pianist for Congregation Shir Shalom, formerly Temple Shearith Israel in Ridgefield, where she played Fridays and Saturdays, numerous b’nai mitzvah, and annual High Holiday celebrations.

Marcia is survived by three children, Susan, Laura and Jack, and four grandchildren, Nicholas Luby and Jesse, Jordan and Jed Klebanow.

Funeral services officiated by Rabbi Nelly Altenburger will take place on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Congregation B’Nai Israel; 193 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury. Interment will follow in United Jewish Center Cemetery; 210 Gray’s Bridge Road, Brookfield. Shiva will be observed at times to be announced.

Contributions in her honor may be made to the Danbury Music Center or the Danbury Concert Association.

Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, Danbury is in charge of funeral arrangements.