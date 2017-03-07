Women artists to exhibit at library throughout March

To celebrate Women’s History Month, the Ridgefield Library and the National Association of Women Artists will present an exhibition titled Expressive Women of NAWA in the library’s gallery on the lower level, on view from March 2 to 30.

Penny Dell, artist and past president, will talk about the mission and history of this women artists’ organization from 2 to 3 p.m. in the library’s main program room on Sunday, March 5, and the opening reception will take place in the library’s gallery after the talk. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.

The juried show is co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Library and by the association. Selections were made by Susan Hammond, association president; Jill Baratta, exhibitions chair; Cindy Mullins, member and Ridgefield artist; and Laurie McGavin Bachmann, adult programs assistant at the Ridgefield Library.