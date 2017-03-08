Kathy Graham named Volunteer of the Year

Kathy Graham has been named Volunteer of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce.

She will be honored at the Chamber’s annual breakfast at the Silver Spring Country Club Friday, March 10.

Graham has been an active member of the community for the past 30 years and is on the board of four organizations. She has co-chaired Downtown Ridgefield’s annual Holiday Stroll for the past 17 years.

“One thing with volunteerism that most people that volunteer find out,” she said, “is that the people who volunteer get a lot more out of it than the people they help.”

She says that giving back to Ridgefield is easy.

“It’s nice to feel that you’re contributing to the town that you love,” she said.

Graham was shocked to learn she would be honored.

“I’m stunned that I was chosen and I’m very humbled by it,” she said.