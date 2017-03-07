Zumba workouts begin March

Zumba with Toning starts March 15 and 20 through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Zumba fuses Latin and international rhythms with dance moves to create a workout. No dance experience necessary. Students should wear comfortable clothing and aerobic style shoes, with good support but little tread on the sole. Bring a towel and a bottle of water. Instructor is Motoko Kuroda.

Classes are available on Wednesdays (March 15, 22 and 29 and April 5 and 19) and Mondays (March 20 and 27 and April 3, 17 and 24) from 6 to 7 p.m. Five sessions cost $62. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Advance registration is required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.