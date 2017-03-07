The Ridgefield Press

Zumba workouts begin March

By The Ridgefield Press on March 7, 2017 in Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

Zumba with Toning starts March 15 and 20 through Ridgefield Continuing Education.  Zumba fuses Latin and international rhythms with dance moves to create a workout. No dance experience necessary. Students should wear comfortable clothing and aerobic style shoes, with good support but little tread on the sole. Bring a towel and a bottle of water. Instructor is Motoko Kuroda.

Classes are available on Wednesdays (March 15, 22 and 29 and April 5 and 19) and Mondays (March 20 and 27 and April 3, 17 and 24) from 6 to 7 p.m. Five sessions cost $62. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Advance registration is required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Related posts:

  1. Calorie burner

Tags: ,

Previous Post Ridgefield couple opens up North Salem market
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress