As the winter sports season comes to an end at Ridgefield High School, Tigers’ Den Sports Bar and Grill is giving back to both boys and girls varsity teams by offering free wings and soda to celebrate a bevy of strong performances.

Owner Joe Attonito said some teams, like the boys hockey team that enters the state playoffs Wednesday night, have forgone the wings for a pasta dinner.

“When I opened up, my main goal was to be a huge part of the community, both by giving back to the many various organizations, but also by supporting the youth and athletics teams which was a main reason for the name ‘Tigers’ Den,’ Attonito said. “As a former student athlete, one way I want to give back is by helping these student athletes celebrate the end of their varsity seasons by donating our award-winning wings to the players at the end of the season.”

To set up a reservation call Tigers’ Den at 203-431-0200 or Attonito at 914-826-5780.