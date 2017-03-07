The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield supports #ADayWithoutAWoman campaign

By Ivanha Paz on March 7, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

The official Women’s March on Washington organization has come up with a campaign to support women and minorities.

The organization is recommending that participating women should not attend their jobs on Wednesday, March 8.

But the Ridgefield chapter, spearheaded by Aimee Berger-Girvalo and Jessica Mancini, has decided to do things a little differently.

“We didn’t want this to be difficult for women,” said Berger-Girvalo, “if you teach young children or own a local business you can’t take the day off, so we wanted to approach it from a more practical point.”

Instead of encouraging women to miss work, they are encouraging local businesses to hang a poster advertising their support in solidarity. Both of them will be at work on Wednesday.

“We decided that instead of a full on strike day, we would turn it to a support day,” she said.

Any businesses wishing to participate can contact Berger-Girvalo or Mancini for a poster.

They’ve given out 40 of them so far and have printed 40 more for today.

“And we’ll print 40 more tomorrow if we have to,” said Gerber-Gervalo.

Aimee Berger-Girvalo can be reached via email at: [email protected]

No related posts.

Previous Post Traffic, trees and parking spaces: State seeks to balance interests Next Post Tigers’ Den offers free wings and soda to varsity teams at end of season
About author

Ivanha Paz


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress