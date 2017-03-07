Ridgefield supports #ADayWithoutAWoman campaign

The official Women’s March on Washington organization has come up with a campaign to support women and minorities.

The organization is recommending that participating women should not attend their jobs on Wednesday, March 8.

But the Ridgefield chapter, spearheaded by Aimee Berger-Girvalo and Jessica Mancini, has decided to do things a little differently.

“We didn’t want this to be difficult for women,” said Berger-Girvalo, “if you teach young children or own a local business you can’t take the day off, so we wanted to approach it from a more practical point.”

Instead of encouraging women to miss work, they are encouraging local businesses to hang a poster advertising their support in solidarity. Both of them will be at work on Wednesday.

“We decided that instead of a full on strike day, we would turn it to a support day,” she said.

Any businesses wishing to participate can contact Berger-Girvalo or Mancini for a poster.

They’ve given out 40 of them so far and have printed 40 more for today.

“And we’ll print 40 more tomorrow if we have to,” said Gerber-Gervalo.

Aimee Berger-Girvalo can be reached via email at: [email protected]