March 12 is Girl Scout Day in town

First Selectman Rudy Marconi is expected to present the Board of Selectmen with a proclamation declaring March 12 as Girl Scout Day in the Town of Ridgefield.

The proclamation was drafted in honor of the 105th anniversary of Girls Scouts of the United States of America, which will be Sunday, March 12. It also marks the date Juliette Gordon gathered the first 18 Girl Scouts in Savannah, Ga.

“For more than 100 years, Girl Scouting and the Girl Scout Leadership Experience has helped build confidence and character in girls,” reads the proclamation, “and enabled them to discover themselves and their values.”