The Ridgefield Press

March 12 is Girl Scout Day in town

By Ivanha Paz on March 7, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

First Selectman Rudy Marconi is expected to present the Board of Selectmen with a proclamation declaring March 12 as Girl Scout Day in the Town of Ridgefield.

The proclamation was drafted in honor of the 105th anniversary of Girls Scouts of the United States of America, which will be Sunday, March 12. It also marks the date Juliette Gordon gathered the first 18 Girl Scouts in Savannah, Ga.

“For more than 100 years, Girl Scouting and the Girl Scout Leadership Experience has helped build confidence and character in girls,” reads the proclamation, “and enabled them to discover themselves and their values.”

No related posts.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Firefighters union files complaint with state department of labor Next Post Boy says no gifts, give to Meals instead
About author

Ivanha Paz


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress