Three Connecticut companies and a nonprofit are among the 2017 NAFE Top 60 Companies for Executive Women named by the National Association for Female Executives (NAFE).

Connecticut companies honored are Boehringer Ingelheim of Ridgefield, Diageo North America of Norwalk and Hartford-based Aetna. Yale New Haven Hospital was named to the NAFE’s Top 10 Nonprofit Companies for Executive Women.

Companies chosen “have advanced women into top executive positions and created cultures where they can advance and thrive,” according to a press release.

The NAFE Top 60 Companies are featured in the February/March issue of Working Mother and on workingmother.com/nafe.

“The NAFE Top Companies are the leaders in the U.S. that have moved women into top executive positions and created a culture where talented women are nurtured, promoted and thrive,” said Subha V. Barry, vice president and general manager of Working Mother Media. “We are very proud to honor their contribution to the advancement of women in the workplace.”

The NAFE Top 10 Companies for Executive Women for 2017 are Abbott, Adecco, Deloitte, Ernst & Young LLP, FleishmanHillard, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, KPMG, L’Oréal USA and Procter & Gamble. The entire list can be found at here.

Highlights of the 2017 NAFE Top 60 Companies are:

Female representation among CEOs at NAFE Top 60 Companies jumped 4 percentage points in the past year, with representation of women among CEOs outpacing the S&P 500.

Female representation among the top 10% of earners at the NAFE Top Companies increased 2 percentage points to 41%, the highest since 2013.

However, men still received the greatest number of promotions. The largest proportion of women promoted was to the manager level (46% of all promotions), but 61% of the promotions to senior manager and 65% of the promotions to corporate executive were awarded to men.

“NAFE emphasizes women with bottom-line and top-line responsibility — the positions that lead to the corner office — and we’re pleased to report an 8 percent increase in women running billion-dollar divisions at the NAFE Top Companies this year,” said Betty Spence, president of NAFE. “In addition, now nearly a third of these companies have five or more women on the board, with many simply increasing the number of board seats to add a woman.”

The National Association for Female Executives is a division of Working Mother Media.

The 2017 NAFE Top 60 Companies application includes more than 200 questions on topics including female representation at all levels, but especially the corporate officer and profit-and-loss leadership ranks. The application tracks and examines how many employees have access to programs and policies that promote advancement of women and how many employees take advantage of them, plus how companies train managers to help women advance. To be considered, companies must have minimum of two women on their board of directors as well as at least 1,000 U.S. employees.

The National Association for Female Executives (NAFE), founded in 1972, serves 20,000 members nationwide with networking, tools and solutions to strengthen and grow their careers and businesses. Working Mother magazine publishes the annual NAFE Top Companies and Women of Excellence lists. NAFE.com provides up-to-date information, a community for women in business, and access to member benefits. NAFE is a division of Working Mother Media, owned by Bonnier Corporation.