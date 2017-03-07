Pippin opens March 16 at RHS

The Ridgefield High School Visual and Performing Arts Department will stage the musical Pippin in the Anne S. Richardson Auditorium of Ridgefield High School on March 16-18 and 24-25.

A dazzling troupe of actors and their Leading Player tell the story of Pippin, a young prince who wants an extraordinary life. They encourage Pippin to take risks in war, politics and friendships, but when he falls in love, Pippin discovers that an ordinary life might be the most extraordinary life of all. Director Sherry Cox, who designed the steampunk sets, says that like Pippin we all search for meaning in our lives and the show’s timeless themes will resonate with today’s audiences.

Senior Tyler Carey is Pippin and senior Sarah Ford is the Leading Player. Aidan Meachem is Charles, Sarah Thorn is Fastrada, Hazel Neil is Berthe, Rosie Staudt is Catherine, Casey Wishna is Lewis, and Evan Smolin is Theo. The Players are Eleanor Andresen, Lucy Basile, Annabel Briody, Josh Burns, Stephanie Coraci, Rico Froehlich, Shane Jaeger, Hannah Jay, Caroline Malley, Claire McLam, Thomas Mitchell, Lane Murdock, Sophia Smith, and Alice Zanini. Dance Captain is Rico Froehlich.

The production stage manager is Miriam Ehrlinspiel. Hannah Ehrlinspiel, Phoebe Jones, Maddie Kutler, Claire McLoughlin, and Caroline Smith are the running crew. Lighting technicians are Evan Brenner with DJ Ammirato, Dennis Dowding, Emma Jaeger, Nia Pollard, Jonah Pereyra, Anna Sorgie, and Ben Warner. Sound technicians are RJ Carey, Rachel Cooper, Ava Cowles, Eleanor De Palma, Donata Libonati, and Stacey Misaray. The makeup team is Amy Stoogenke, with Sarah Klotz, Emily Parker, and Mallory Shofi.

Students who assisted with set build and painting are DJ Ammirato, Lucy Basile, Holly Brooker, Will Carpenter, Jessica Fine, Hannah Ehrlinspiel, Miriam Ehrlinspiel, Emma Jaeger, Shane Jaeger, Julia Kerr, Maddie Kutler, Claire McLoughlin, Stacey Misaray, Thomas Mitchell, Ryan Pratt, Caroline Smith, Anna Sorgie, Julie Wang, and Casey Wishna.

Pippin features a student orchestra playing the score by Stephen Schwartz, the award-winning composer of Wicked. Students in the orchestra are Evan Canavan, Andi Chakraborty, Emma DiMiceli, Sarah DiMiceli, David Gomez, Dillon Hammer, Annabelle Jones, Ian Koh, Elisa Kovacs, Clara Lerchi, Briana LoCicero, Robin MacDonald, Ryan Sierakowski, Matthew Shannon, Connor Stevenson, Raymond Sun, Alice Townsend, and David Yang.

The show is choreographed by Ted Thomas. Lighting and sound design are by Adam Lobelson, and Jeannine Carr and Molly Cook are the costumers. Musical direction is by Michael McNamara, with vocal direction by David Gomez.

Pippin will have five evening performances, March 16-18 and 24-25, at 7:30 p.m. Snow dates are March 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students with school ID and for seniors age 60 and older. Ridgefield seniors who show a Gold Card may attend one show for free. Tickets will be sold at the door. Online sales at rhsperformingarts.info/. More information: 203-894-5750.