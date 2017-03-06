Tickets available for library’s Great Expectations Gala April 22

The Ridgefield Library’s Great Expectations gala committee is making final plans for the annual fund-raiser, April 22 from 6:30 to 10:30 at the library. The evening will include a cocktail hour, a sit-down dinner catered by Sarah Bouissou, a live auction, and a program designed to be engaging and entertaining.

The gala will honor Sally and Rudy Ruggles for their impact on the library and contributions to the community.

For reservations, contact Laureen Bubniak, director of development, at [email protected] by April 15. Tickets are $250.

Tickets can also be purchased at the following link:

https://ridgefieldlibrary.ejoinme.org/MyPages/GreatExpectations2016/tabid/747494/Default.aspx