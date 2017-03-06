The Ridgefield Playhouse (a non-profit performing arts center in Ridgefield, Connecticut) is pleased to announce that Barts Tree Service has signed on as the exclusive sponsor of the Playhouse’s popular comedy series. As a series title sponsor, Barts will be providing critical funding needed to bring in top national talent for the Barts Tree Service Comedy Series at the Ridgefield Playhouse. Notable shows for the 2016-2017 series include Paul Reiser, Paula Poundstone, Kathleen Madigan, Kevin Nealon and Howie Mandel, to name a few.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is a not for profit 501 (c)(3) whose mission is to present a variety of performing arts to the community and the surrounding area that they can enjoy and experience at a varied price point. Recognizing the importance of non-profit organizations and the impact they have on strengthening our community through arts, education and outreach, Barts Tree Service will be supporting those efforts through their generous sponsorship.

