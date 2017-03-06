James E. McManus, 91, surgeon

James E. McManus, father of Ridgefield resident Tom McManus, died Dec. 15 at his home in Kingston, R.I. He was 91.

McManus, a New York-based surgeon who worked for more than six decades, was the husband of the late Shirley Anne Whelan.

A longtime resident of Katonah, N.Y., McManus and his wife moved to South County, R.I., in 2005.

Born in Hollis, N.Y., he was the son of the late James P. McManus, M.D., and Rose Constance (nee Hanwish). After attending Yale (‘45W), McManus secured his medical degree at New York University.

During the first part of his career, he worked at French Hospital in New York City, Spartanburg Regional in South Carolina and Moses Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga, N.Y., before retiring from his surgical practice in 1986.

From 1987 to 2002, McManus served as a medical staff member of the Joint Commission for Hospital Accreditation, as a surveyor and Director of Medical Standards, and subsequently, in Washington, DC, as a medical inspector in the Medical Services Division of the U.S. Veterans Administration.

McManus certified as a tumor registrar for the National Cancer Registrars Association, and he worked as both a volunteer and staffer at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, NY and at the Rhode Island Hospital, in Providence, until 2011, when he finally retired at 86.

He is survived by his brother, Robert G. McManus of Warwick, N.Y., his daughter, Susan A. McManus of Morristown, NJ, and six sons, James E. McManus Jr., of Kingston, R.I., John P. McManus of Washington, DC and Princeton, N.J., Thomas M. McManus of Ridgefield, Paul E. McManus of Atlanta, Ga., David W. McManus of Etna, N.H., and Kevin R. McManus of Newtown. He leaves behind 16 grandchildren, including Erika and Reilly of Ridgefield, and one great-grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews.

McManus was also the brother of the late Elaine C. Lawless and Rosalie M. Dunham.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Katonah, N.Y., Saturday April 8 with interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities or Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, RI 02881.

