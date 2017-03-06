Linda M. Moore, 69, of Danbury, formerly of Ridgefield, wife of Dennis B. Moore, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

Mrs. Moore was born in Mt. Kisco, NY, a daughter of Guy and Dorothy (Faust) Parker and resided with her family in Lewisboro, attended Lewisboro schools and graduated from John Jay High School with the Class of 1965.

Mrs. Moore was a Ridgefield bank teller having been employed with several area banks and a homemaker.

She loved animals and supported the causes for animals and well as enjoyed knitting and cross stitch. Most especially, she enjoyed being mom and the time spent with her family.

In addition to her husband of fifty years, Mrs. Moore is survived by a son, Brian Moore and his wife Luciana of Danbury; a daughter, Sharon Smith and her husband Christopher of West Rupert, VT; a brother, Guy Parker of Scotts Depot, West Virginia; a sister, Betty Jane Watkins of Milton, Florida; two grandchildren, Fernanda and Luciana and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moore was predeceased by three brothers, James Parker, John Parker and David Parker and by a sister, Susan Parker.

Funeral services and burial will be private.

There will be no calling hours.

Contributions in Mrs. Moore’s memory may be made to the A.S.P.C.A., 424 East 92nd St.; New York, NY 10128.

Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.