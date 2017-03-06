RHS seniors Nethercott, Westington sign letters of intent

Two Ridgefield High student-athletes — seniors Molly Nethercott and Kailey Westington — signed college letters of intent during a recent ceremony at the high school.

Nethercott has signed a National Letter of Intent to play women’s soccer at Syracuse University. A four-year varsity starter at Ridgefield High, Nethercott helped the Tigers win back-to-back conference championships the past two seasons.

Nethercott, a central defender, was selected to the All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference first team as both a junior and senior. She was also invited to compete in the Connecticut State Senior Bowl last fall.

Nethercott anchored a Ridgefield defense that allowed the fewest goals in the FCIAC in each of the last three seasons. She also received the RHS Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year award as a junior and a senior.

In addition to their two conference titles, the Tigers reached the Class LL state championship game in 2015 and 2016, losing both times to unbeaten Glastonbury.

A member of the honor roll at RHS, Nethercott plans to study physical therapy at Syracuse.

Westington has signed a National Letter of Intent to play women’s softball at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.

As a junior last spring, Westington went 11-8 with a 1.95 ERA in 19 starts as the Tigers’ primary pitcher. She allowed 104 hits over 129 innings, walking 36 batters and striking out 133. Opponents batted just .198 against Westington, who struck out 10 or more hitters in three games.

Westington also excelled at the plate, batting .362 with 21 hits, including two doubles and four triples. Westington drove in 13 runs for the Tigers, who finished the year with a 12-9 record.

Entering her fourth season as varsity player this spring, Westington was chosen to the All-FCIAC first team in 2016 and the second team in 2015.

Westington, who has cumulative 3.4 GPA at Ridgefield High, plans to major in exercise science with a minor in nutrition at Southern Connecticut.