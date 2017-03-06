During the year of its 50th anniversary the Land Conservancy of Ridgefield (LCR) announces that it has achieved national accreditation — joining a network of only 372 accredited land trusts across the nation that have earned this recognition by demonstrating their commitment to professional excellence and to maintaining the public’s trust in their work. The Land Conservancy of Ridgefield now joins 19 other Connecticut land trusts, out of 137 throughout the state, who have achieved this milestone.

“Accreditation demonstrates the Land Conservancy of Ridgefield’s commitment to permanent land conservation, conducted at the highest level of professionalism, by a group of dedicated volunteer Board members,” said Joan Corley, president of the LCR. “We are a stronger organization for having gone through the rigorous accreditation program. Our strength means special places like the Jeanne Timpanelli Preserve and John R. Eustis Nature Preserve will be protected forever, making Ridgefield an even greater place for us and our children.”

The Land Conservancy of Ridgefield had to provide extensive documentation and undergo a comprehensive review as part of its accreditation application. By awarding this distinction The Land Trust Accreditation Commission signified its confidence that the Land Conservancy of Ridgefield’s lands and easements will be protected forever. Almost 20 million acres of farms, forests and natural areas vital to healthy communities are now permanently conserved by accredited land trusts nationwide.

Carroll Brewster, a longtime Ridgefield resident and Land Conservancy Board member said, “I think this Certification Process helped improve the Land Conservancy’s ability to care for the open space entrusted to us. Our status, “Accredited”, demonstrates to potential donors that the LCR is seriously dedicated to the preservation of open space.

“It is exciting to recognize the Land Conservancy of Ridgefield with this distinction,” said Tammara Van Ryn, executive director of the Commission. “Accredited land trusts are united behind strong ethical standards ensuring the places people love will be conserved forever. Accreditation recognizes the Land Conservancy of Ridgefield has demonstrated sound finances, ethical conduct, responsible governance, and lasting stewardship.”