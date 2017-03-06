The Ridgefield Press

Documentary to discuss drug rehab for students

By The Ridgefield Press on March 6, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

There will be a free screening of “Generation Found”  — a documentary about recovery high schools and the impact they have on young lives — at the Ridgefield Playhouse Wednesday March 15.

Recovery schools are institutions of learning, specifically designed for students who are recovering from substance abuse.

The movie will be followed by the award-winning producer Jeff Reilly and documentary filmmaker Greg Williams as well as local rehabilitation professionals.

For more information about the documentary visit: www.generationfoundfilm.org.

The event will take place Wednesday, March 15, at 7:00 p.m. at the Playhouse.

No related posts.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Call for Artists: 2017 Birds and Their Habitat Art Exhibition and Sale Next Post Board of Education to make plan for healthy school start times
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress