Documentary to discuss drug rehab for students

There will be a free screening of “Generation Found” — a documentary about recovery high schools and the impact they have on young lives — at the Ridgefield Playhouse Wednesday March 15.

Recovery schools are institutions of learning, specifically designed for students who are recovering from substance abuse.

The movie will be followed by the award-winning producer Jeff Reilly and documentary filmmaker Greg Williams as well as local rehabilitation professionals.

For more information about the documentary visit: www.generationfoundfilm.org.

The event will take place Wednesday, March 15, at 7:00 p.m. at the Playhouse.