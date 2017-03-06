The Ridgefield Press

Students will perform about LGBTQ experience Thursday

Project Resilience will be hosting an event to raise awareness about LGBTQ youth on Thursday, March 9.

“All Our Children: Understanding the LGBTQ World” will be led by presenter Cathy Plourde and feature performances by students from Ridgefield High School.

Plourde believes in the power of theater in building awareness, tolerance, and leadership for kids that are LGBTQ. She has been putting on these events in towns around the country for the past decade.

Barbara Jennes, an eighth grade teacher and the organizer behind the event, told The Press that the environment in the middle school is very tolerant.

The discussion Thursday is geared towards a different audience.

“It’s more of a family concern,” said Jennes, “they’re afraid to come out at home.”

Plourde will be talking about the different struggles children face — before and after they come out.

After the performances, the audience will have the chance to ask Plourde and the students any questions they have on the topic.

“I find it really brave that these students are willing to get up in front of the community,” said Jennes.

The event will be held at the Ridgefield Library March 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Read more about the student perspective in this week’s print edition of The Ridgefield Press — on newsstands Thursday!

