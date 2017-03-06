Our Artists, Our Schools: Career fair at high school Thursday

The Ridgefield Arts Council, as part of it’s Our Artists, Our Schools initiative will hold a Careers in the Arts Seminar at the Ridgefield High School on Thursday, March 9.

During the day-long seminar, students will have the opportunity to hear creative professionals talk about their lives from high school to the present, the path their careers have taken and how to make the most of a creative life. Participants include Dominick Amendum, musical director, supervisor, arranger, conductor who’s credits range from the mega-hit “Wicked” to the upcoming “Prince of Egypt”; Katie Diamond, performer, writer, producer, who has appeared on broadway in “Jersey Boys” and is the one of the founders and Executive Producer of ACT – A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut; Daniel C. Levine, performer who has appeared on Broadway and the National Tours of “Mamma Mia,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and more. He is also one of the founders and is the Artistic Director of ACT – A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut; Richard Ventre, theatrical Scenic Artist who worked on more than 50 movies, including Death of a Salesman, You’ve Got Mail and the Academy Award winning Sleepy Hollow; Jessica Haight and Stephanie Robinson, co-authors of “The Secret Files of Fairday Morrow”; and Priscilla Prentice, freelance illustrator, website designer, artist.

“Our Artists, Our Schools” is an initiative by the Ridgefield Arts Council that facilitates partnerships between the creative community and our schools. The Ridgefield Arts Council is a volunteer municipal council appointed by the Board of Selectman. We generate attention for and collaboration between members of Ridgefield’s vibrant arts community. Our mission is to inform, entertain and inspire those who appreciate and create art in all its genres.

For more information: contact [email protected].