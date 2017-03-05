Two Ridgefield High girls relay teams broke school records and earned All-New England honors with top-three finishes at the 30th Annual New England Interscholastic Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday in Boston, Mass.

Gabriella Viggiano, Tess Pisanelli, Anna Landler and Katie Jasminski combined to finish second in the 4×800-meter relay with a time of 9:14.55, breaking the previous RHS record of 9:18.60.

The Tigers finished second to another Connecticut team, Glastonbury, which won the event in 9:13.06. Both Ridgefield and Glastonbury were faster than the previous state indoor record time of 9:14.91, set by Hillhouse in 2013.

In the girls 4×400-meter relay, Landler, Emma Langis, Jasminski and Alexandra Damron were third for Ridgefield in a program-record time of 3:59.83. That lowered the previous RHS mark of 4:05.16, set earlier this winter by Landler, Kasey McGerald, Jasminski and Damron.

The Tigers finished behind two other Connecticut teams, Bloomfield and Glastonbury, which were first and second, respectively, in times of 3:58.63 and 3:59.21.

“I was pretty sure the 4×800 could go under 9:20, and I told the girls they had a shot at the school record,” said Ridgefield girls head coach John Goetz. “Gabby (Viggiano) got tripped up a couple of times during her lead-off leg of the relay, but that sometimes happens with indoor track. It’s a little like roller derby. I may switch Anna (Landler) and Gabby at nationals.

“For the 4×400, I felt the girls had the ability to go under 4:00, but as the 13th seed we were initially looking at being in a heat with teams that were about 10 seconds slower, and I knew it would be near impossible to run fast in that situation,” added Goetz. “But we were fortunate that a couple of faster seeds scratched, which put us in the heat with Glastonbury and Danbury, and I knew they would push us to a fast time. I was still amazed we beat all but one team from the fast heat.”

Ridgefield was also represented in several individual events, as Jasminski finished ninth in the 600-meter race (1:39.25) and Landler was 21st in the long jump (16’3.5″).

The Ridgefield boys team had two individual competitors: Aidan Spearman finished 10th in the 55-meter dash (6.64) and Brad DeMassa finished ninth in the two-mile run (9:30.32).

Notes: The New England meet took place at the Reggie Lewis Track & Athletic Center, named after the late Northeastern University and Boston Celtics basketball star.

Ridgefield’s time in the girls 4×800 relay is the fourth fastest nationally for the 2016-17 indoor track season.

Both the RHS 4×400 and 4×800 relays have qualified for the upcoming New Balance Nationals Indoor championships at the Armory in New York.

The previous school record in the girls 4×800 relay was set in 2006 by Leah Rosenfeld, Elly Teitsworth, Katie Murdoch and Emily Heaslip.