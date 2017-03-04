Ridgefield, Rams play for FCIAC hockey title; watch on HAN

On a collision course this season, the Ridgefield and New Canaan boys hockey teams will meet for a title Saturday afternoon when they play in the FCIAC championship game at Terry Conners Rink in Stamford.

The state’s top-ranked teams — Ridgefield (19-2) is first and New Canaan (17-3-1) second in the latest polls — come in after dominating wins in the semifinals Wednesday night at Terry Conners Rink.

Getting goals from Matteo van Wees, Jonas Chang and Nick Cullinan, the Tigers blanked the Stamford/Westhill co-op team, 3-0. Ridgefield goalie Sean Keegans made 20 saves for the shutout as the Tigers continued their defensive clampdown this season. Ridgefield has now allowed two or fewer goals in 18 of its 21 games.

In the second semifinal Wednesday, New Canaan skated away from the Greenwich Cardinals in the third period to post 7-2 triumph.

The FCIAC boys ice hockey final will be carried live by the HAN Network, with a pregame show at 2:20 p.m. and the opening face-off at 2:30 p.m. You can watch at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600), and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game will also be available on-demand following its conclusion.

New Canaan is the FCIAC’s all-time leader in boys hockey championships with 18, well ahead of the 11 owned by Greenwich. The Rams’ most recent title came in 2014 when they defeated rival Darien.

Ridgefield has won five FCIAC championships, including two straight in 2012 and 2013. The Tigers’ other conference titles came in 1984, 1988 and 2007.

Ridgefield and New Canaan have met twice already this season, with the Tigers winning both games. Ridgefield defeated the Rams by scores of 4-2 (Dec. 30) and 3-1 (Feb. 7).

They could face each other a fourth time in the upcoming Division I state tournament, but that would not happen unless both teams reach the championship game. The teams are on opposite sides of the Division I bracket, with Ridgefield seeded second and New Canaan seeded fourth.

FCIAC Semifinals

Ridgefield 3, Stamford/Westhill 0 – Box Score

New Canaan 7, Greenwich 2 – Box Score

To watch the playoff contests on-demand, click the score links below:

Semifinals at Terry Conners Rink, March 1

Ridgefield 3, Stamford/Westhill 0

New Canaan 7, Greenwich 2

Playdowns at Terry Conners Rink, Feb. 25

Greenwich 5, Fairfield 4 (OT)

Stamford/Westhill 3, St. Joseph 0