Alternating one-way at Rt. 35 bridge next week

Alternative one-way traffic can be expected to return at the Route 35 bridge repair project by the Fox Hill condominiums in the coming week.

Baier Construction, the project’s contractor, is “scheduling alternating one-way traffic from Monday March 6th through Friday March 10, weather permitting,” Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation notified the town on Friday.

“The do not forsee alternating every day but they are not sure which days as of now,” he added.

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, is usually scheduled to start after the morning commuter rush is over, and to end before the afternoon commute starts.