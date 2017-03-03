Smith, Bornstein help Ridgefield swim to fourth at FCIACs

Although it finished fourth in the team standings, Ridgefield left the biggest imprint at Thursday night’s FCIAC boys swimming championship.

With junior standouts Kieran Smith and AJ Bornstein at the forefront, the Tigers won six of the 11 events in the swim portion of the finals, which took place at Greenwich High School.

Ridgefield accumulated 291 points to finish behind Greenwich (430 points), New Canaan (363) and Staples (297). The Tigers were 20 points ahead of fifth-place Darien (271).

Smith, who was named the meet’s Most Outstanding Swimmer, won two individual events and also anchored Ridgefield’s two first-place relays. He placed first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:37.23) and the 100-yard backstroke (49.47), setting new FCIAC and school records in each event.

Bornstein also won two individual races, placing first in the 200 individual medley (1:54.98) and the 100 breaststroke (56.86). His time in the breaststroke was a new Ridgefield High record.

Smith and Bornstein teamed with Liam Riebling and Will Bryant to win the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:34.78, setting new meet and school records. Riebling, Luke Hruska, Alex Burns and Smith added a victory in the 400 freestyle relay (3:13.85).

Riebling, a senior, added a pair of top-three individual finishes, placing third in the 100 butterfly (51.91) and the 500 freestyle (4:48.78). His time in the 100 fly was a new RHS record.

Hruska, a freshman, finished third in the 100 backstroke (54.93) and sixth in the 200 individual medley (1:59.23).

Senior Jared Nussbaum contributed two top-10 finishes, placing fifth in the 500 freestyle (4:51.50) and 10th in the 200 freestyle (1:48.33), while fellow senior Burns was 10th in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.91).

Ridgefield’s 200 freestyle relay of Bryant, Hruska, Burns and Luke Wang finished fourth in a time of 1:31.13.

Notes: Smith’s times in the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke were both Automatic All-American times.

Bornstein (100 breaststroke) and the 200 medley relay registered All-American Consideration times.

Ridgefield did not score any points in the FCIAC diving championship, which took place Tuesday. Points from the diving were carried over into the swim portion of the meet, putting the Tigers more than 40 points behind several other teams.

Greenwich won the conference title for the 10th consecutive season.