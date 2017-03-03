In two OTs, Ridgefield wins first-ever FCIAC boys hoop title

After waiting 45 years to play in their first conference championship game, the Ridgefield and Wilton boys basketball teams didn’t want to leave the big stage.

In a double-overtime thriller before a sellout crowd that roared louder than a locomotive, third-seed Ridgefield edged fifth-seed Wilton, 68-64, to win the FCIAC title Thursday night at Fairfield University’s Alumni Hall.

“It hasn’t settled in yet,” said Ridgefield head coach Andrew McClellan after the history-making victory. “But when it does, it’s going to be emotional.”

For the second straight game, the Tigers came out on top in double overtime. And once again, it was senior point guard Zach Esemplare who came through in the clutch.

Two nights after hitting two huge baskets in a 67-63 semifinal triumph over Danbury, Esemplare put the Tigers ahead to stay Thursday evening when he drove the lane for a layup and was fouled, sinking the free throw to give Ridgefield a 64-62 lead with 20.8 seconds remaining in the second overtime.

Following a Wilton miss, Chris Longo hit two pressure-packed foul shots to extend Ridgefield’s advantage to four points. Kyle Shifrin kept Wilton alive by scoring on a put-back with 4.5 seconds remaining, but Longo added two more free throws to close out the Warriors.

Led by elusive point guard Matt Kronenberg, who scored a game-high 31 points, Wilton was ahead 15-13 through one quarter, 28-21 at halftime, and 37-33 going into the final period. The margin grew to 40-33 when Kronenberg opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer.

Ridgefield, however, answered with 14-0 run to go ahead, 47-40, with 1:49 to play. Then it was Wilton’s turn to rally. Kronenberg made two free throws to narrow Ridgefield’s lead to 49-47, and — following two missed free throws from Brenden McNamara — drove for the basket that knotted the score with 30.1 seconds left.

After calling a timeout with 11.5 seconds remaining, the Tigers were unable to get off a shot, as Wilton’s Robbie Hermann came up with a steal before signaling for timeout with 0.5 seconds to go. McNamara intercepted Wilton’s long inbounds pass as the buzzer sounded, sending the game to overtime.

Two baskets by McNamara and two free throws from Esemplare put Ridgefield in front, 55-51, with under a minute left in the first overtime. Longo then made one of two foul shots to give the Tigers a 56-53 lead with 18.6 seconds remaining, but Kronenberg dribbled past the Ridgefield defense to hit a layup and draw a foul with 13.3 ticks to go.

His free throw tied the score at 56, and the game went to a second overtime when a driving basket by Ridgefield’s Joe Newborn was disallowed by the referees, who ruled that Newborn had not gotten his shot off before the buzzer.

The Warriors took a quick 58-56 lead in the second overtime were ahead 62-61 with 1:47 remaining. But Esemplare’s three-point play got the Tigers back on top, and Longo’s free throws kept them there.

Notes: McNamara led Ridgefield with 18 points and was named the Most Valuable Player.

Longo added 17 points for the Tigers (10 in the overtime periods) and Esemplare had 12 points. Laudati and Newborn each contributed eight points, while freshman Luke McGarrity rounded out the Ridgefield scoring with five points.

Laudati and McNamara each fouled out in the final minute of the first overtime.

Senior guard Drew Connolly had 12 points for Wilton before fouling out.

Wilton senior Jack Williams, one of the team’s top players, was limited by a nagging knee injury and scored just two points. The Warriors also played without defensive specialist Jack Wood (knee injury).

