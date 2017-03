High winds have caused four schools to lose power: Ridgefield High School, Scotts Ridge Middle School, Barlow Mountain Elementary School, and Scotland Elementary School.

The district has sent out a notice detailing that Barlow will continue to run according to the regular schedule thanks to power from their generator.

The other three have adjusted dismissal times:

Scotts Ridge Middle School – 11:50am

Ridgefield High School – 11:15am

Scotland Elementary – 12:25pm