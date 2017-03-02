Republican legislators hold town hall meeting in Georgetown

State Representatives Gail Lavielle (R-143) and Adam Dunsby (R-135), along with State Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) listened to spirited questions and engaged in a dialogue with their constituents in the Georgetown area at a packed town hall meeting they hosted on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

More than 100 citizens crowded into the Gilbert and Bennett Cultural Center in Georgetown from across Fairfield County to raise concerns over national, state, and local political issues.

The legislators were asked about various topics, including the governor’s budget proposal, special education program funding, environmental and natural resource protections, the new president, health insurance in the event of a change to the Affordable Care Act, and equal rights for the LGBT community.

Lavielle said, “Connecticut’s budget and finances are in an extremely precarious condition, and the sooner we turn it around the more we will be able to do to address issues like education funding, tax pressure, the state of our transportation infrastructure, and the quality of social services.”

Dunsby said, “We need to resist the governor’s current plan to send our towns the bill for underfunded programs it has mismanaged for years.”

“We heard so many concerns and I know people are worried,” Boucher said. “They are worried about things happening on a federal level that we as state legislators cannot control. They are worried about the state budget and budget deficit.They are worried about what it means for the environment, the 2nd Amendment, special education, and local education funding. As we work toward developing a new biennial budget, hearing their concerns and input has never been more important.”

Anyone who was unable to attend the event but would like to speak with Reps. Lavielle and Dunsby can reach them by calling 800-842-1423. Sen. Boucher can be reached by calling 800-842-1421.