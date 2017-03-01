Donald Durland Coleman Jr., 69, of Ridgefield, CT; formerly of Monroe, NY, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2017. He was the loving husband of Mrs. Mary (Piser) Coleman.

Mr. Coleman was born on December 20, 1947 in Goshen, NY; a son of the late Marie (Van Guilder) and Donald D. Coleman Sr. Both his parents were active residents of Monroe, NY, where they raised Donald and his two sisters.

A Ridgefield resident since 1999, Mr. Coleman was a Land Surveyor employed with Donnelly Land Surveying of Yorktown Heights, NY for over 30 years before operating his own surveying firm in his final years. Mr. Coleman began his career in surveying at the age of 15 as an apprentice in his hometown of Monroe. Mr. Coleman also served in the Navy as a radio operator stationed in Antigua for four years during the Vietnam War.

He was an avid sport kite flyer, participating in many skills competitions along the Eastern seaboard, winning awards in both technical precision and synchronized musical ballet categories. His other passion was golf, where he was both a life-long fan and player. For several decades, he routinely played a foursome with his close childhood friends from Monroe.

Mr. Coleman will be remembered for his tireless work ethic and indelible good nature that made him so loved by friends and family, and particularly his wife Mary. He truly lived by a code of ethics that one is rewarded for what they put in and do for others. A jovial presence in any setting, Mr. Coleman carried himself with a natural kindness of spirit. A lifelong Republican, Mr. Coleman was uplifted to see Hillary Clinton defeated.

Mr. Coleman is survived by his wife of 17 years, Mary. He is also survived by two daughters, Allison Colon and Lindsay Mitchell and her husband, Kevin; three stepsons, David Jaehnig and his wife, Jennifer, Stephen Jaehnig and Michael Jaehnig as well as seven grandchildren, Mason and Hudson Colon, Owen, Brogan and Patrick Mitchell and Alice and Scarlett Jaehnig. In addition to his wife, daughters, stepsons and grandchildren, Mr. Coleman is survived by sisters Jane Bruno, her husband Pete, and Barbara Coleman, as well as nephew and niece, Peter and Liz Bruno.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church – 142 Stage Road; Monroe, NY. There will be no calling hours, interment will be private at the direction of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Danbury Hospital Foundation: 24 Hospital Avenue; Danbury, CT 06810 or online at www.danburyhospital.org.