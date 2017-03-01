Ridgefield Prime named Chamber’s Business of the Year

The Chamber of Commerce has named Ridgefield Prime its Business of the Year.

The butcher shop will be honored at the chamber’s annual breakfast at the Silver Spring Country Club Friday, March 10.

“We’re humbled to be recognized in this way,” co-owner Ed Bistany said.

Bistany, who owns the business with Bob Sperry, said that the most of the credit belongs to the staff and clients.

“The staff is unbelievable and our customers are more like friends than customers,” he said.

“It’s not a supermarket setting, it’s a personal kind of environment. We like to get to know people’s names, their kids and their families.”

Bistany said that all Ridgefield Prime employees are thrilled to be receiving this award.

The awards ceremony begins at 7:30 a.m. Silver Spring Golf Course is located at 439 Silver Spring Road.