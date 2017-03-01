With rivals Ridgefield and Wilton playing for their first FCIAC boys basketball title in league’s 51-year history, the league is moving the game to Fairfield University’s Alumni Hall.

During Tuesday night’s semifinals (which you can watch on-demand on HAN Network) the Fairfield Warde gymnasium was at its 1,700-seat capacity. As the Ridgefield-Danbury game required two overtimes to determine a winner, Wilton and Trumbull fans packed the hallway outside the gym as Fairfield fire marshals and police officers supervised.

The FCIAC tried to get the championship game moved to Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, closer to Ridgefield and Wilton, but was unable to work out a deal, league commissioner Dave Schulz said. Fairfield University offered the league the 2,800-seat Alumni Hall early on Wednesday.

The FCIAC Boys Basketball Championship will still start at 7 p.m. Thursday. Ttickets will remain at $5 for students and $8 for adults.

“There will be ticket tables in at the front entrance and in the rear by the pool to expedite people getting in,” Schulz wrote in an email. “We have a plan in place for student sections and will be detailing that to the ADs later.”

The game will also be broadcast live on the HAN Network, the HAN Network mobile app, and Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600-HD). You can find a link to watch it online (and instruction on how to watch it on your Smart TV, Roku, Apple TV) at www.HAN.Network.