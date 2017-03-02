Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:
- Main Street’s lampposts are rotting — who will come to their aid? More importantly, how much will it cost to replace them?
- Money, money, money — it’s all the selectmen want to talk about these days. Saturday they will host a special meeting with legislators to discuss the state’s budget. Next week they will have four budget-related meetings Monday through Thursday.
- Speaking of budgets (lets get them out of the way, shall we?) the school board approved a proposed $93.5-million bottom line for educational spending in 2017-18. Residents weren’t upset with the price tag but were vocal with disappointment in other areas.
- Welcome signs are scattered on lawns around town. The Press spoke to their creator about his intentions and where he came up with the inspiration.
- It wasn’t the only immigrant-related story in this week’s paper: Ridgefield Indian Americans submitted a piece about a killing in Kansas that took place last week. They will be hosting a candlelight vigil this weekend.
- Also on topic about inclusivity: St. Stephen’s has a church banner that’s all about loving your neighbor.
- Not everything in town is peaceful: the firefighter’s union has filed a lawsuit with the town and Wilton police are looking for a man who robbed Fairfield County Bank.
- Who won the Battle of Ridgefield? Scotts Ridge Middle School students seem to know, do you?
- Their counterparts over at East Ridge are shunning the history for a musical production this weekend of Princess Whatername?
- The middle schools are in the headlines but the high school sports teams are on a roll, too. Boys basketball advanced to its first ever FCIAC final Tuesday night. They play rival Wilton at Fairfield University tonight. Neither team has ever made it to the championship game.
