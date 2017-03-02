The Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on March 2, 2017

On the page of this weeks Ridgefield Press: Ladybugs are lucky so don’t kill them, the school board hears from the public about start times, the state budget is affecting Ridgefield, Main Street might be getting a facelift soon, and welcome signs around town don’t have a political message says their creator.

Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:

  • Main Street’s lampposts are rotting — who will come to their aid? More importantly, how much will it cost to replace them?
  • Money, money, money — it’s all the selectmen want to talk about these days. Saturday they will host a special meeting with legislators to discuss the state’s budget. Next week they will have four budget-related meetings Monday through Thursday.
  • Speaking of budgets (lets get them out of the way, shall we?) the school board approved a proposed $93.5-million bottom line for educational spending in 2017-18. Residents weren’t upset with the price tag but were vocal with disappointment in other areas.
  • Welcome signs are scattered on lawns around town. The Press spoke to their creator about his intentions and where he came up with the inspiration.
  • It wasn’t the only immigrant-related story in this week’s paper: Ridgefield Indian Americans submitted a piece about a killing in Kansas that took place last week. They will be hosting a candlelight vigil this weekend.
  • Also on topic about inclusivity: St. Stephen’s has a church banner that’s all about loving your neighbor.
  • Not everything in town is peaceful: the firefighter’s union has filed a lawsuit with the town and Wilton police are looking for a man who robbed Fairfield County Bank.
  • Who won the Battle of Ridgefield? Scotts Ridge Middle School students seem to know, do you?
  • Their counterparts over at East Ridge are shunning the history for a musical production this weekend of Princess Whatername?
  • The middle schools are in the headlines but the high school sports teams are on a roll, too. Boys basketball advanced to its first ever FCIAC final Tuesday night. They play rival Wilton at Fairfield University tonight. Neither team has ever made it to the championship game.
