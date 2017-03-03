Police log: Credit card fraud, DUI accident

Credit card fraud

A Trumbull man was arrested for larceny in the third degree and illegal use of credit card at 12:45 p.m. at the Ridgefield Police Department Sunday, Feb. 26.

Ridgefield police said Jose Gabriel, 39, had an active warrant for his arrest in town.

Capt. Jeff Kreitz said the original incident was reported Nov. 26, 2016.

“We got a complaint for an unauthorized usage of a credit card so we applied for an arrest warrant,” he said.

“The larceny charge is because the unauthorized purchases were over $2,000.”

According to a report, Gabriel was arrested in Milford and was released into the custody of a Ridgefield police officer. He was transported to Ridgefield police headquarters, where he was processed and released on a $5,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday, March 13.

DUI accident

A Newtown woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol at 7:48 p.m. on West Mountain Road Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Police received a report of a two-car accident near Oscaleta Road. Upon investigation, an officer discovered that one of the drivers involved, Leslie Caplan, 47, was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Caplan was taken into custody and released on a $100 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court Friday, March 10.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

9:14 a.m.: Disorderly conduct, headquarters; 2:06 p.m.: Accident, Main Street; 3:20: Suspicious vehicle, South Shore Drive; 4:03: Accident, Copps Hill; 4:50: Accident, West Lane; 6:10: Accident, Governor Street; 6:22: Abandoned vehicle, Old Quarry Road

Wednesday, Feb. 22

7:57 a.m.: Disabled vehicle, North Street; 12:08 p.m.: Vehicle complaint, Main Street; 12:35: Suspicious vehicle, Wilton Road West; 2:46: Concerned person, New Street; 3:30: Animal-related matter, Limestone Road; 3:44: Animal-related matter, Old Washington Road; 3:44: Larceny, Danbury Road; 5:49: Suspicious activity, Spring Valley Road; 7:47: Accident, West Mountain Road

Thursday, Feb. 23

10:02 a.m.: Accident, Danbury Road; 3:05 p.m.: Frightened person, Ethan Allen Highway; 5:13: Concerned person, Lincoln Lane; 5:16: Concerned person, South Street; 6:33: Suspicious activity, Revere Drive

Friday, Feb. 24

10:24 a.m.: Accident, Danbury Road; 11:17: Accident, Catoonah Street; 11:46: Accident, Rising Ridge Road; 2:35 p.m.: Accident, Danbury Road; 3:16: Obscene call, headquarters; 7:10: Vehicle complaint, Danbury Road; 7:35: Accident, Doubleday Lane; 11:09: Obscene call, Loren Lane

Saturday, Feb. 25

5:45 a.m.: Concerned person, Abbot Avenue, 10:41: Concerned person, Mountain Road; 6:27 p.m.: Disabled vehicle, New Road; 11:50: Concerned person, Main Street

Sunday, Feb. 26

2:10 p.m.: Larceny, headquarters; 2:11: Disorderly conduct, St. Mary’s; 7:59: Concerned person, Barry Avenue

Monday, Feb. 27

12:40 a.m.: Vehicle complaint, South Salem Road; 2:03: Animal-related matter, Golf Court; 8:38: Misconduct, headquarters; 10:13: Pistol permits, headquarters; 2:44 p.m.: Misconduct, headquarters; 2:50: Misconduct, headquarters; 2:58: Pistol permits, headquarters; 5:38: Concerned person, headquarters