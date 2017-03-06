Recreation Notes: Adventure day camp

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation wants to give your child a summer to remember. Adventure Day Camp is available to children ages 3 to 13. There are eight one-week sessions running from June 19 to Aug. 11 at the the center.

Each week of camp includes swimming, sports, field trips, inflatables, games, art, science, and more. Swim lessons and Spray Bay play time are also included for most campers. There is an early bird special. If you register in March for two or more weeks of Adventure Day Camp, you will receive 10% off. Adventure Day Camp Director Kaitlin Stanton will be at the recreation center to answer all of your questions on Saturday, March 4, from 9 to noon with a free magic show on the same day from 10 to 11.

Martin Park Beach offers summer fun for everyone. The beach is open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. You’ll enjoy the sandy beach, Zoom Floom, Wibit Slide, water mat, and playground. You can also rent a paddleboard, kayak, rowboat or paddleboat. You can buy your family beach membership in March for just $99. That’s a 40% savings. This offer is available exclusively to Ridgefield resident family recreation center members. Information is available at 203-431-2755 or ridgefieldparksandrec.org