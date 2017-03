The Ramapoo Rifle and Revolver Club will be staying at its South Street location for another 10 years.

The Board of Selectmen voted to renew the lease at its Feb. 22 meeting.

Ramapoo has been in Ridgefield for the past 50 years and has 400 club members.

The licensed public may use the shooting range on Mondays. The club also offers instructional programs to teach people how to use guns properly and get their licenses.