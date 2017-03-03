ROARings: Sweet little angel eyes

Sometimes angels don’t have wings, but have the helping hands of a rescuer. Abandoned cats would not survive without their dedication and passion.

This is a happy story about a cat named Angel and her two kittens, who were saved by a devoted rescuer. Angel will just melt your heart. At just age 1-plus, she is petite and has silver patches on top of her head and on her tail. She emanates love … angelic, you might say.

Angel is very gentle and sweet. She’s feeling comfortable here and is exploring every bit of the cat room. She likes to gaze out the window at the many birds at the bird feeders. She’s been spayed and is up to date on vaccinations.

Visit our website, roar-ridgefield.org, for details about the shelter.

ROAR with Laughter is back and better than ever on Saturday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m. at BMW of Ridgefield, with comedian Moody McCarthy, who will keep you roaring. Buy your tickets online now. New this year, whether you attend or not, go to 501auctions.com/ROAR with Laughter and bid for items right up to 9:30 the night of, with your smartphone or device.