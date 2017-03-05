Thrift Shop: Let’s make some music

Let’s make some music … la la la la land. Whether the big winner or not, you’re always a big winner at the Thrift Shop. We’re making music this week with a lap harp. What’s a lap harp? A zither — no difference. This is a nice introductory string instrument and comes complete with Disney and kids classic music. If you prefer the rat-ta-ta-tat of the drums, you are in luck as well. We have a Yamaha electric drum set with seven pads and the drumsticks. Want to just bang the ivories? Lots of sheet music is available — from Fiddler on the Roof to Love Shack.

Games are big this week as well, and we have many classics ready for more years of fun: Monopoly Jr., Clue (Mrs. Peacock in the library with the candlestick) and Operation. We also have a Mega Marble Mania set that is sure to provide hours of fun for your young architect.

Music, games and fun are waiting for you at the Thrift Shop at 15 Catoonah Street. Come visit Monday through Friday from 12 to 4 and Saturday from 10 to noon.