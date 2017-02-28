Ridgefield relays advance to nationals

The Ridgefield Press

By Tim Murphy on February 28, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports · 0 Comments

Two Ridgefield High girls relay teams qualified for the upcoming indoor nationals and had top-three finishes at the North Shore High School Pre-National Invitational on Saturday at the Armory in New York.

Katie Jasminski, Alexandra Damron, Anna Landler and Tess Pisanelli combined to finish second in the girls distance medley with a time of 12:17.46, easily beating the standard (12:26.00) for the New Balance Nationals Indoor meet (March 10-12) at the Armory.

Ridgefield was the runner-up to Syosset (N.Y.), which won the girls distance medley race in a time of 12:12.51.

In the girls sprint medley relay, Ridgefield’s team of Josephine Simon, Samantha Petruzzelli, Emma Langis and Gabriella Viggiano finished third with a new school-record time of 4:13.92 that was below the indoor nationals standard of 4:15.00.

Ward Melville (N.Y.) won the girls sprint medley relay in 4:09.71. Mount de Sales Academy (MD) was second in 4:11.07.

The Ridgefield boys team had several top-10 individual finishes at the meet. Aidan Spearman was fourth in the 55-meter dash (6.64 seconds); Thomas Vilinskis placed fourth in the 55-meter hurdles (8.02); Brad DeMassa was sixth in the boys one-mile run (4:29.18); and Kevin Arnold finished eighth in the boys 800-meter race (2:02.78).

DeMassa just missed another top-10 finish, as he placed 11th in the boys 800-meter race with a time of 2:04.17.

Notes: Ridgefield had previously qualified for indoor nationals in the girls 4×800-meter relay.

Josephine Simon, Gabriella Viggiano, Samantha Petruzzelli and Emma Langis (left to right) combined to finish third in the girls sprint medley relay for Ridgefield at the North Shore High School Pre-National Invitational meet last Saturday in New York. The Tigers set a new school record in the event and also qualified for the upcoming New Balance Nationals Indoor meet.

