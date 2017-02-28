Ridgefield relays advance to nationals

Two Ridgefield High girls relay teams qualified for the upcoming indoor nationals and had top-three finishes at the North Shore High School Pre-National Invitational on Saturday at the Armory in New York.

Katie Jasminski, Alexandra Damron, Anna Landler and Tess Pisanelli combined to finish second in the girls distance medley with a time of 12:17.46, easily beating the standard (12:26.00) for the New Balance Nationals Indoor meet (March 10-12) at the Armory.

Ridgefield was the runner-up to Syosset (N.Y.), which won the girls distance medley race in a time of 12:12.51.

In the girls sprint medley relay, Ridgefield’s team of Josephine Simon, Samantha Petruzzelli, Emma Langis and Gabriella Viggiano finished third with a new school-record time of 4:13.92 that was below the indoor nationals standard of 4:15.00.

Ward Melville (N.Y.) won the girls sprint medley relay in 4:09.71. Mount de Sales Academy (MD) was second in 4:11.07.

The Ridgefield boys team had several top-10 individual finishes at the meet. Aidan Spearman was fourth in the 55-meter dash (6.64 seconds); Thomas Vilinskis placed fourth in the 55-meter hurdles (8.02); Brad DeMassa was sixth in the boys one-mile run (4:29.18); and Kevin Arnold finished eighth in the boys 800-meter race (2:02.78).

DeMassa just missed another top-10 finish, as he placed 11th in the boys 800-meter race with a time of 2:04.17.

Notes: Ridgefield had previously qualified for indoor nationals in the girls 4×800-meter relay.