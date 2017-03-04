Playhouse to screen Generation Found, host Q&A with filmmaker March 15

On Wednesday, March 15, The Ridgefield Playhouse will host a screening of Generation Found—a powerful documentary about the effort put forth by a group of Houston residents to battle the area’s epidemic rates of youth addiction, death, and incarceration by working together to build the world’s largest peer-driven youth and family recovery community. The screening is presented as part of the Hearst Media Entertaining Conversations Series and the HamletHub Whole New You Series, with additional support from Reliance Merchant Services, Newport Academy, Insight Counseling LLC, Silver Hill Hospital and Ridgefield Prevention Council.

From the creators of the groundbreaking film The Anonymous People, Generation Found tells the deeply personal story of how one community came together to ignite a youth addiction recovery revolution in their hometown. Visionary counselors, law school dropouts, aspiring rock musicians, retired football players, oil industry executives, and church leaders in Houston—facing the reality of burying and locking up their community’s young people at an alarming rate—worked to provide a real and tested long-term alternative to the “War On Drugs.” The result was revolutionary.

Following the screening will be a Q & A with the film’s producer and Emmy-award winning filmmaker Jeff Reilly; award winning documentary filmmaker Greg Williams; Liz Jorgensen, CADC and Director of Insight Counseling in Ridgefield; Carter Barnhart, Director of Continuing Care and Referral Relations at Newport Academy; and Aaron Krasner, MD, Adolescent Transitional Living Program Service Chief at Silver Hill Hospital.

For more information on this event or upcoming shows, call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.