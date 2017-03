Who wants to learn crochet? Classes available beginning March 15

Crochet and knitting classes are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Beginning Crochet with Eileen Burton meets Wednesdays, March 15, 22 and 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School, $71. Bring your own hooks and yarn or purchase from instructor for additional fee.

In Studio Knitting for Everyone, beginning knitters are provided practice needles and yarn. Knitting meets on Tuesdays, April 4 through May 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Veterans Park School, $149. Instructor is Liz Doty. 

Advance registration is required. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and older, receive a discount. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.