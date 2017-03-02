Technology, apps and software classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education are available days, evenings and weekends. March classes include:

Using Social Networks (Friday, March 10, 1:30 to 3:30, $44); eBay Buying and Selling (Thursday, March 30 and April 6, 7 to 9 p.m., $82); iPhone Basics and More (Wednesday, March 15 and 22, 1 to 3, $82); iPhone and iPad Photography (Wednesday, March 29, 10 to noon, $44); Get the Most Out of Your iPad (Friday, March 31, 1:30 to 3:30); Excel Intro (Thursday, March 2 and 9, 1 to 3, $82); Excel Intermediate (Tuesday, March 7 and 14, 6:30 to 9 p.m., or March 16 and 23, 12:30 to 3, $102); Excel Advanced (Tuesday, March 21 and 28, 6:30 to 9 p.m., or Thursday, March 30 and April 6, 12:30 to 3, $102); Access Intro (Saturday, March 11, 10 to 3:30); Windows File Management (Tuesday, March 7, 10 to noon, $44); Microsoft Office Skills — Word, Excel, PowerPoint Basics (Friday, March 3, 10 and 17, 10:30 to 12:30, $122); Word Basics (Thursday, March 30, 10 to noon, $44); Word Desktop Publishing (Friday, March 31, 10 to 3:30., $102); and Outlook Intro (Tuesday, March 14, 10 to noon, $44).

There are also tutorials and more sections, plus Photoshop Elements, Google Docs, Windows 10, PowerPoint, and Publisher.

There is a $2 to $7 materials fee in Microsoft classes. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.