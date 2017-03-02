The Ridgefield Press

Spring (technology) fever: Computer classes offered at continuing education throughout March

By The Ridgefield Press on March 2, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Technology, apps and software classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education are available days, evenings and weekends. March classes include:

Using Social Networks (Friday, March 10, 1:30 to 3:30, $44); eBay Buying and Selling (Thursday, March 30 and April 6, 7 to 9 p.m., $82); iPhone Basics and More (Wednesday, March 15 and 22, 1 to 3, $82); iPhone and iPad Photography (Wednesday, March 29, 10 to noon, $44); Get the Most Out of Your iPad (Friday, March 31, 1:30 to 3:30); Excel Intro (Thursday, March 2 and 9, 1 to 3, $82); Excel Intermediate (Tuesday, March 7 and 14, 6:30 to 9 p.m., or March 16 and 23, 12:30 to 3, $102); Excel Advanced (Tuesday, March 21 and 28, 6:30 to 9 p.m., or Thursday, March 30 and April 6, 12:30 to 3, $102); Access Intro (Saturday, March 11, 10 to 3:30); Windows File Management (Tuesday, March 7, 10 to noon, $44); Microsoft Office Skills — Word, Excel, PowerPoint Basics (Friday, March 3, 10 and 17, 10:30 to 12:30, $122); Word Basics (Thursday, March 30, 10 to noon, $44); Word Desktop Publishing (Friday, March 31, 10 to 3:30., $102); and Outlook Intro (Tuesday, March 14, 10 to noon, $44).

There are also tutorials and more sections, plus Photoshop Elements, Google Docs, Windows 10, PowerPoint, and Publisher.

There is a $2 to $7 materials fee in Microsoft classes. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

 

Related posts:

  1. Computer classes
  2. Computer classes
  3. Computer classes

Tags: ,

Previous Post High wind warning in effect Thursday morning, snow possible Friday for Fairfield County Next Post Ridgefield High School second-quarter honor roll
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress