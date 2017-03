The Ridgefield Library and the League of Women Voters will present humorist Dr. Gina Barreca on Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library as part of Women’s History Month.

Barreca, a professor at the University of Connecticut, is a syndicated columnist for the Tribune News Service and author of If You Lean In, Will Men Just Look Down Your Blouse?

Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.