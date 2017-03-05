The Ridgefield Press

Library, league host ‘meet your legislators’ event March 11

What’s happening at the Connecticut State Capitol? Register today to find out!

By The Ridgefield Press on March 5, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Happenings, News, People, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

State Senator Toni Boucher and State Reps. John Frey and Michael Ferguson will be at the Ridgefield Library Saturday, March 11, at 10:30 a.m.

They will be answering questions such as: What’s happening at the Connecticut State Capitol? Where do your legislators stand on the issues important to you?

The library is co-sponsoring the event with the League of Women Voters.

“Our legislators will provide interesting insight into the current legislative session and discuss the bills before the current session that are of particular interest to the League and their constituents,” said Jo Frame, the league’s publicity chair

State Senator Toni Boucher and State Representatives John Frey and Michael Ferguson will give an update and answer questions.  Free and open to the public.  Light Refreshments served.

To register go to  www.ridgefieldlibrary.org

Related posts:

  1. Frey appointed Senior Republican Whip; Ferguson sworn in for first time
  2. Special meeting Saturday: Selectmen to host senator, state reps
  3. Governor’s budget would mean $4.4-million hit to town
  4. Senator Toni Boucher explores run for governor

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Letter: Trump rhetoric historically scary Next Post Alternating one-way at Rt. 35 bridge next week
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress