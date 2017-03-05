Library, league host ‘meet your legislators’ event March 11

State Senator Toni Boucher and State Reps. John Frey and Michael Ferguson will be at the Ridgefield Library Saturday, March 11, at 10:30 a.m.

They will be answering questions such as: What’s happening at the Connecticut State Capitol? Where do your legislators stand on the issues important to you?

The library is co-sponsoring the event with the League of Women Voters.

“Our legislators will provide interesting insight into the current legislative session and discuss the bills before the current session that are of particular interest to the League and their constituents,” said Jo Frame, the league’s publicity chair

State Senator Toni Boucher and State Representatives John Frey and Michael Ferguson will give an update and answer questions. Free and open to the public. Light Refreshments served.

To register go to www.ridgefieldlibrary.org