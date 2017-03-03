Letter: My 30-day observations on President Trump

No. 1 People with certifiable mental illness can buy guns again.
No. 2 If you add one regulation, you have to remove two regulations.
No. 3 Blocked U.S. entry to visitors from seven Moslem countries identified by the Obama administration as dangerous “until we can figure out what the hell is going on.” Nope.
No. 4 Withdrew from TPP.
No. 5 Replaced National Security Advisor with a grown-up.
No. 6 Nominated a Conservative for SCOTUS.
No. 7 Authorized the pipeline (to be built w American steel pipes).
No. 8 Wait for it … Resolved the tranny bathroom question.
Antagonized Mexico. Done
Antagonized China. Done
Antagonized European Union/NATO/England/Germany/Sweden. Done
Antagonized the Pope. Done
Antagonized the Free Press. Done
Antagonized the Legal Community. Done
Antagonized State Voter Registration Boards. Done
Antagonized Immigrant Community. Done
Antagonized Moslem allies. Done
Antagonized Intelligence Community. Done
Antagonized the Environmentalists. Done
Undercut the Secretary of State. Done
Hold lots of Meetings. Done
Kissed up to Russia. Done
Threaten an arms race. Done
Backed off Mexico. Done
Backed off China. Done
Backed off NATO. Done
Backed off Intelligence Community. Done
Backed off Russia. Done
Not Done:
Develop secret plan to wipe ISIS off the face of the globe. Waiting
A plan to produce new manufacturing jobs. Waiting
Develop a policy for Tax Reform. Waiting
Replace ACA. Waiting
Increase Coal mining. Waiting
Trade negotiations with anyone. Waiting
Program to Clean up Inner city crime. Waiting
Improve Education. Waiting
Produce an infrastructure plan. Waiting
Build the Wall. Waiting
Unify the Country. Waiting
But, hey, it’s just the first month and I’m willing to give the guy a chance.