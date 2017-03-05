Letter: Trump rhetoric historically scary

To the Editor:

I listened very carefully to the president this afternoon and I remembered Berlin in 1938. I remembered yellow benches with black Js. I remember Kristallnacht and the police telling my father to get lost. He went into hiding. He would call once a day and whoever was near the phone answered it. You asked no questions and didn’t ask where he was. My parents were convinced the phone was tapped. I remember the boy who came to school crying. They had picked up his father. There is more but I don’t want to go there. I remember we got on the last passenger ship from Holland to the U.S. I remember and now I am scared.

Steffi K. Jones,

Branchville Road, Feb. 25