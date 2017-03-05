The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Trump rhetoric historically scary

By The Ridgefield Press on March 5, 2017 in Letters, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

I listened very carefully to the president this afternoon and I remembered Berlin in 1938. I remembered yellow benches with black Js. I remember Kristallnacht and the police telling my father to get lost. He went into hiding. He would call once a day and whoever was near the phone answered it. You asked no questions and didn’t ask where he was. My parents were convinced the phone was tapped. I remember the boy who came to school crying. They had picked up his father. There is more but I don’t want to go there. I remember we got on the last passenger ship from Holland to the U.S. I remember and now I am scared.

Steffi K. Jones,

Branchville Road, Feb. 25

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Ridgefield beats Rams, 5-2, wins FCIAC boys hockey title Next Post Library, league host 'meet your legislators' event March 11
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress