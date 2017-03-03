George Besse talks at Exchange meeting

The Exchange Club of Ridgefield held its monthly meeting at Bernard’s Restaurant on West Lane on Feb. 22, when the club members were treated to a talk by George Besse, commander of American Legion Post 78 in Ridgefield.

Besse explained the various ways the American Legion contributes to the lives of veterans and pays tribute to veterans.

The members of the Exchange Club discussed ways they might share in some programs, since both organizations have Americanism as a core value.

The American Legion will be organizing and orchestrating the Memorial Day parade, as it does every year, and the Exchange Club members will also be participating.