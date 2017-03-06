Online ‘giving day’ will support nonprofits

Promoted as a means to “give where you live,” Fairfield County’s Giving Day is March 9. It will be an opportunity for people to financially support more than a dozen nonprofit organizations that benefit Ridgefield in a 24-hour online fund-raising competition.

Last year, more than 11,000 people donated $1.2 million to 410 nonprofits.

Participating organizations are Ridgefield A Better Chance, Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club, Discovery Center at Ridgefield, Ridgefield Library, Friends of the Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Commission, Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield, Rides for Ridgefield, Ridgefield Guild of Artists, Ridgefield Historical Society, Ridgefield Veterans Memorial Community Association Inc., Ridgefield Workshop for the Performing Arts Inc., Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield Chorale, and Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association.

To count as part of the Giving Day event, donations must be made on the host website — FCGives.org — on March 9 between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. The minimum donation is $10; there is no maximum donation.

In addition to money raised through individual donations, participating organizations may win more than $100,000 in prizes. This includes $20,000 for most unique donors and $15,000 for most money raised.

Fairfield County’s Giving Day is presented by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation. Details are available at fcgives.org.

Donors may check on how their favorite charity is doing next Thursday by visiting the leaderboard at fcgives.org