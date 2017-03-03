Ridgefield property transfers: Feb. 15-21

Seven houses and one condominium worth a total of $4,997,500 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Feb. 15 and Feb. 21. The town received $11,868 in conveyance taxes from the property transfers, which included:

361 Danbury Road: James Bean to John Goodyear, Feb. 15, $250,000.

37 Silver Spring Park: Andrew and Nancy Clavi to Robert Dellaero and Heather Rack of Mt. Kisco, N.Y., Feb. 15, $385,000.

134 Remington Road: Christopher and Jessica Hart to Stephen and Melissa Moroney, Feb. 15, $950,000.

89 Bobbys Court: PennyMac Corp. of Moorpark, Calif., to Michael and Elizabeth Pisko of South Salem, N.Y., Feb. 16, $590,000.

221 High Ridge Avenue: Estate of Kenneth Polverari of Danbury Road to Carol Ryan of North Street, Feb. 16, $577,500.

96 Standish Drive: Charles and Andrea Franco of Norwell, Mass., to John Craig and Giana Bistany, Feb. 17, $780,000.

24 Oak Knoll Road: Estate of Helen Chapman of Grandview Drive to Lawrence and Melissa Dunn, Feb. 17, $975,000.

39 North Valley Road: Tapni and Ester Seppa to Adam and Jennifer Johnson, Feb. 17, $490,000.